Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field first against India in Super Four clash

Dubai [UAE], September 6 (ANI): Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss against India and elected to field first in the crucial Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Tuesday.

India heads into the match after loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be aiming to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said at the toss that they have opted to bowl first seeing the record on the pitch.

"We will bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been chased down here. The approach has been outstanding by our batters and we hope to continue the same. The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver," he said.



Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss that there is one change in the team. "The pitch does not change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don't lose too many games. We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well. The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI)- Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI)- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)





