Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli becomes batter with highest average in T20I cricket, overtakes Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan

Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the player with the highest average in the T20I format of cricket.

He accomplished this feat during his side's Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

In this match, Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his old self and hit 59* off 44 balls, consisting of one four and three sixes.

Now in 101 matches, Virat has scored 3,402 runs in T20Is at an average of 50.77. He has 31 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 94*. He has a strike rate of 137.12.

He has overtaken Pakistani batter Mohammed Rizwan, who has an average of 50.14 in 57 matches. They are followed by Devon Conway of New Zealand (average of 47.20 in 23 matches), star Pakistan batter Babar Azam (average of 44.93 in 75 matches) and Indian batter Manish Pandey (average of 44.31 in 39 matches).



Coming to the match, put to bat first by Hong Kong, Team India posted 192/2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli showcased glimpses of his old self and hit 59* off 44 balls, decorated with a four and three massive sixes. Then in the final few overs, Suryakumar Yadav exploded, smashing a brilliant 68* off 26 balls with six fours and six sixes.

Pacer Ayush Shukla (1/29 in four overs) was Hong Kong's bowlers' pick.

Chasing 193, Hong Kong had posted 51/2 in their powerplay. Babar Hayat (41 off 35 balls) and Kinchit Shah (30 off 28 balls) played some solid knocks. But it was not enough to help Hong Kong shock the mighty Indians as they fell 40 runs short of a win. They finished off their innings at 152/5 in their 20 overs. India earned direct qualification to the Super Four Phase of the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/15 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan also took a wicket each.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant knock. (ANI)

