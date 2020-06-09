Asian Cricket Council defers decision on Asia Cup 2020

Dubai [UAE], June 9 (ANI): The Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met via a video conference on Monday and decided to take the final decision on Asia Cup 2020 in due course.

"In particular, the Board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020. In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course," ACC said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by the ACC President Nazmul Hassan.

The Board was also apprised of the status and progress of the ACC's involvement with the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

Attending for the first time were Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI.

K H Imran, Vice President ACC; Ehsan Mani, Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board; Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket; Wasim Khan, Ex-officio, CEO, PCB among others were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

