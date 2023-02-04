Asian Cricket Council holds executive board meeting on Saturday

Manama [Bahrain], February 4 (ANI): The Asian Cricket Council held its Executive Board Meeting on Saturday, February 4 2023 in Bahrain.

The key decisions taken at the meeting are as under:

-Asia Cup 2023: The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensuring the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken at the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023.



Pathway Inclusions: The Executive Board also approved the inclusion of teams from Japan (JAPAN CRICKET ASSOCIATION) and Indonesia (PERSUTAN CRICKET INDONESIA) in the ACC pathway tournaments to participate in the events as invitees.

ACC Calendar: The Executive Board ratified ACC's calendar of activities for the financial years 2023 and 2024.

The Executive Board further approved:

(a) Operational Budget for the years 2023 and 2024

(b) Distributions from Asia Cup 2022. (ANI)

