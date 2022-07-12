Athapaththu, Harmanpreet rise in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Dubai [UAE], July 12 (ANI): Captains Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka and Harmanpreet Kaur of India have risen in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after the final match of their Women's Championship (IWC) series played in Pallekele.

Athapaththu's knock of 44 has helped her to advance two slots to a career-best-equaling eighth position, which she had first reached after an epic 178 off 143 deliveries against Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Bristol five years ago.

Kaur has moved up one slot to 13th position, her Player of the Match effort of 75 helping her earn 12 rating points. Kaur, who concluded with 119 runs and three wickets in India's 3-0 win and was named Player of the Series, has also moved up eight slots to 71st among bowlers and four spots to 20th among all-rounders.

Other India batters to move up in the rankings include opener Shafali Verma (up three places to 33rd), Yastika Bhatia (up one place to 45th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up eight places to 53rd). In the rankings for bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad is up three places to joint-ninth after grabbing three for 36 while Meghna Singh (up four places to 43rd) and Vastrakar (up two places to joint-48th) have also advanced.

Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama has moved up one place to 43rd among batters and Nilakshi de Silva has surged 10 places to 47th. Spinner Inoka Ranaweers continues her ascent in the bowling list, up five places to 16th with a haul of two for 22.

In the latest weekly rankings update that also takes into account performances in the first match of South Africa's ODI series in England, South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon has moved up 12 places to 22nd after scoring 88 runs in the match and Nadine de Klerk is up two places to 60th among bowlers.

England's Emma Lamb, who was named Player of the Match for her innings of 102, has progressed 76 places to 101st after just her third ODI while fast bowler Katherine Brunt is up three places to joint-ninth after taking three for 18. Spinner Charlie Dean has moved up to 31st position. (ANI)