Attaining 2nd spot in ODI rankings proud moment for women's cricket in SA, says head coach

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): With South Africa women's team attaining their highest-ever ICC ODI ranking by climbing up to the second spot, head coach Hilton Moreeng said that it is a proud moment for the team.

South Africa's rise in the rankings came after they completed a comprehensive 4-1 series win over India on their home turf in Lucknow. South African have now leapfrogged world champions England and India to move to the second spot behind Australia.

It is their highest standing since the ranking system for women was first launched in October 2015 and Moreeng believes it is a landmark moment for the women's game in the country.



"We are delighted to have beaten one of the best teams in the world in their own conditions. Coming to the sub-continent is never easy, especially after coming here the last time and being beaten so badly," Moreeng said in an official release.

"But we sat down as a group and reflected on what happened in 2019. There was a lot of soul searching and you can see how we came out here this time and raised our performances. The girls were phenomenal and the reward for that is on the ICC rankings table. We are now the number two team on the world rankings and this is an incredibly proud moment for the women's game in South Africa and women in general," Moreeng added.

South Africa will now take on India in a three-match T20I series beginning Saturday. (ANI)

