Auckland Cricket appoints Luke Wright as performance and talent coach

Auckland [New Zealand], June 23 (ANI): Auckland Cricket announced on Thursday that England player Luke Wright has been appointed as the performance and talent coach of the side.

"The leading English domestic T20 run-scorer and ICC T20 World Cup winner returns to Auckland as the newly appointed ACES Performance and Talent Coach," said an official statement from Auckland Cricket.

Wright previously featured for the ACES during the 2013/14 Super Smash season and brings a diverse set of coaching experiences to the environment with stints across the globe as the Assistant Coach for Melbourne Stars (BBL), Rajshahi Kings (BPL), Guernsey T20 side, England's Deaf Team and as the Batting Coach for Southern Vipers Women.

Director of Performace and Talent, Daniel Archer is delighted to announce Luke Wright's appointment.

"We are excited to add Luke (Wright) to our new look coaching team in this key full-time appointment. Luke brings a wealth of cricket knowledge and experience to the role from his two decades of playing and recently coaching across international and major domestic competitions worldwide," he said.

"During the recruitment process, it has been consistently highlighted through both our direct interactions with Luke and in discussions with those that have worked with him around the world about the quality of person he is. I have no doubt his personal qualities combined with his passion for the game and his extensive knowledge will see him contribute greatly to the Auckland Cricket landscape.

It is not every day that you are able to add a World Cup winner and someone with this depth of international experience to your staff," he added.



Wright's family connection, with his wife being an Aucklander, and a lasting first-time experience in the city as a player were key factors in his return.

"I really enjoyed my time on the pitch with the team but it was the memories of how my family and I were treated that stood out.

Wright stressed the importance of allowing players the freedom to express themselves as a key contributor to his style of coaching.

"My core values as a coach are to build relationships and belief in players. When players have confidence and belief, amazing things can happen.

"I cannot wait," he said.

Head Coach Doug Watson is looking forward to working with the "energiser".

"He will bring fresh ideas to our setup and has a good understanding of our team culture. Having someone of the calibre of Luke in our setup will be great for the development of the players and our overall team environment."

Wright will join the New Zealand coaching staff for Ireland, Scotland, and Netherlands tours as support. His work with Auckland Cricket will then commence at the beginning of September. (ANI)

