Aus skipper Lanning feels unsure about next WC clash in Auckland

Wellington [New Zealand], March 15 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning expressed happiness after her side thrashed West Indies in the 14th match of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Tuesday.

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner scalped three wickets that bundled out West Indies fon 131. Later, an unbeaten knock of 83 runs by Rachael Haynes West Indies by seven wickets, here Basin Reserve, Wellington on Tuesday.

"It is about adjusting to the conditions and the breeze. We have got such depth. Anyone who comes in wants to contribute. Early wickets today helped. They have some clear plans with the ball. Rach and Moons did extremely well with the bat," said Lanning after the game.



"Ideally, don't want us to lose early wickets. 7 out of 10 for the batting display today. Unsure of what Auckland will have to offer. It would be a new venue and would be exciting," she added.

Chasing 132, Australia had a bad start as Alyssa Healy was dismissed by Hayley Matthews in the third over with only six runs on the board. This was followed by Meg Lanning's wicket in the fourth over by Shamilia Connell, leaving the team's total at 7/2.

Perry then came to the crease and played a brief innings with Haynes. Their partnership was broken in the 16th over by Chinelle Henry as Perry got dismissed by her after scoring 10 runs.

Later, Beth Mooney joined hands with Haynes and the duo ensured that there was no further damage. They kept on thrashing the West Indies bowlers and brought their side home with seven wickets and almost 20 overs in hand. (ANI)

