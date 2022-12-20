Aus vs SA: ICC rates Brisbane pitch as 'below average', venue receives demerit point

Brisbane [Australia], December 20 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rated Brisbane pitch on which the first Test between Australia and South Africa was played as "below average".

Due to this rating, the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

"Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated the Brisbane Cricket Ground pitch that was used for the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Australia and South Africa as "below average" and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process," ICC said in a statement.

"Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships. I found the pitch to be "below average" as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball," Richardson said.

Australia won the Test match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, but the pitch at the Gabba came severely under fire. A green top, the contest between the two sides was over under two days, with 34 wickets falling in this duration.

The pitch was criticised by many, including South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, who said, "I don't think that was a very good Test wicket."

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and when a venue accumulates five demerit points it is suspended from staging any international cricket for a period of 12 months. (ANI)