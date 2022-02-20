Aus vs SL: Flexibility of Josh Inglis showed he's suited to international cricket, says Finch

Melbourne [Australia], February 20 (ANI): Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch praised batter Josh Inglis for his brilliant performance in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis (69*) and Dasun Shanaka (35) starred with the bat as Sri Lanka defeated Australia by five wickets in the fifth and final T20I here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

With this win, Sri Lanka registered their first win of the series, however, Australia won the series 4-1.



"We were outplayed in the powerplay - with the bat and with the ball. That's where the difference was in the game. The partnership between Wade and Sams was outstanding, some really good stuff with the ball as well but probably wasn't quite enough in the end. I think we've got a lot of answers, it's been a fantastic series for players individually. For us to continue to grow as a team has been fantastic as well." said Finch after the game.

"Sri Lanka are a very dangerous side. To win four in a row was really good. To win five is really tough in this format of the game. (Positives) The flexibility of Josh Inglis throughout the order was fantastic. He showed that his game is well and truly suited to international cricket. The depth in our bowling continues to grow which is brilliant. The way Ash Agar came back into the side was unbelievable. He's bowled the house down," he added.

Chasing 155, Sri Lanka lost its first three wickets with just 54 runs on the board in the seventh over and this brought Kushal Mendis and Janith Liyanage together in the middle.

Both batters put on just 17 runs for the fourth wicket, and this partnership was brought to an end via a run-out in the 9th over, reducing Sri Lanka to 71/4, with visitors still 84 runs away from the target.

Mendis and Dasun Shanaka played knocks of 69 and 35 and in the end, the duo guided Sri Lanka to a comfortable five-wicket win. (ANI)

