AUS vs WI: Labuschagne, Smith, Khawaja shine to power hosts to 293/2 at the end of Day 1

Perth [Australia], November 30 (ANI): An unbeaten ton by Marnus Labuschagne and half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith helped Australia reach 293/2 at the end of Day 1 of their first Test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, Perth on Wednesday.

At the end of the first day's play, Labuschagne (154*) and Smith (59*) stood tall for Australia.

After Aussies elected to bat first, pacer Jayden Seales gave Windies an early breakthrough as the big man David Warner's stumps were dislodged while he attempted to slash a ball angling away from him. Warner was back in the pavillion for just five runs and Australia was at 9/1.

Khawaja and Labuschagne stabilised the innings after the first wicket. Both left the visitors searching for wickets, helping their side cross 150-run mark.

The 142-run stand between the duo was over when all-rounder Kyle Mayers struck to remove Khawaja for 65 off 149 balls with five fours and a six. Khawaja continued his great year in Test, smashing his 18th fifty in the longer format and fourth of the year.



Steve Smith walked on to the crease to join forces with Labuschagne. The duo, who together had stitched many partnerships for Australia in past, proved to be lethal for the Windies. Labuschagne brought up his century in 192 balls.

Smith also played some stylish shots, bringing up his fifty in 75 balls.

The duo stitched an unbeaten stand of 142 runs to end the first day of the match.

Mayers (1/24), Seales (1/63) picked a wicket each for the visitors.

Brief Scores: Australia: 293/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 154*, Usman Khawaja 65, Kyle Mayers 1/24) vs West Indies. (ANI)

