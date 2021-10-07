Aus W v Ind W, 1st T20I: Hosts win toss, opt to bowl

Queensland [Australia], October 7 (ANI): Meg Lanning-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday.

Currently, Australia lead the multi-format series 6-4 and if India want to walk away with a victory, the side will need to win all three T20Is.

India T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday had said the side has high hopes from Jemimah Rodrigues looking at how she played in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'.



Rodrigues had a brilliant first year for Northern Superchargers at The Hundred as she ended up scoring 249 runs, with the highest score of 92 not out. She registered three scores of fifty plus.

"Jemimah Rodrigues played really good cricket in The Hundred. Her individual performance was quite good and she played the role perfectly for her side. We have high hopes for her, when someone is in good form, the team has high expectations. We wish the form she showed in The Hundred, the same she has for us in the T20I series against Australia," said Harmanpreet while replying to an ANI query during a virtual pre-match press conference.

Playing XI: India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodriques, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Gosha (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck. (ANI)

