Aus W v Ind W, 2nd T20I: Hosts win toss, opt to bowl

Queensland [Australia], October 9 (ANI): Meg Lanning-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Carrara Oval on Saturday.

At the time of the toss, Lanning said: "We are gonna have a bowl tonight. We can put them under pressure if we are able to execute our plans. Playing with the same XI."

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur said: "It's always good to accept the challenges. We are playing with the same XI, no changes."



The first T20I between India and Australia had been called off due to persistent rain on Thursday. The abandonment saw both teams receiving a point each towards the series. The hosts lead the multi-format series 7-5.

India had scored 131/4 in 15.2 overs before play was stopped due to rain. While the match officials initially decided to end the India innings and set Australia a target accordingly, consistent rain saw the match being called off.

Playing XI: Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodriques, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Gosha (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh. (ANI)

