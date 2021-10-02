Aus W v Ind W, D/N Test: Jhulan removes hosts' openers to put India on top (Tea, Day 3)

Queensland [Australia], October 2 (ANI): India seamer Jhulan Goswami struck twice to keep the visitors on top against Australia in the second session of Day 3 of the one-off pink-ball Test here at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday.

At Tea, Australia's score read 69/2 -- trailing India by 308 runs with eight wickets in the bag. Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning are currently unbeaten at the crease with 1* and 32* runs respectively. For India, Jhulan scalped the wickets of both Aussie openers -- Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy.

Earlier, resuming the second session on 359/7, Stella Campbell trapped Deepti Sharma in front as the Indian walked back after scoring 66 off 167 balls. After a very entertaining 15 balls in the second session, Mithali Raj decided that 377 was enough and declared India's first innings as she unleashed her seamers under lights.

Bowling for the first time in the match, India had a flying start as Jhulan clean bowled Beth Mooney in the seventh over. Australian opener walked back after scoring 4 off 16.

Meg Lanning then joined Alyssa Healy on the pitch and the duo started stabilising the ship for the hosts. The 50 came up for Australia in the 16th over. With the stand between both Aussie players going strong, Mithali brought Jhulan back into the attack as the veteran pacer struck in the very first over. Alyssa Healy walked back for 29 after edging one to Taniya Bhatia.

From there on, Ellyse Perry and Lanning ensured that the hosts didn't lose any more wickets in the second session.

Brief Scores: India 377/8 d (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2-45) vs Australia 69/2 (Meg Lanning 32*, Alyssa Healy 29; Jhulan Goswami 2-19). (ANI)