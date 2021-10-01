Aus W v Ind W, D/N Test: Rain plays spoilsport after Mandhana hits maiden ton (Day 2)

Queensland [Australia], October 1 (ANI): Persistent rain once again forced play to be called off early on the second day of the pink-ball Test as India ended on 276/5 against Australia at the Carrara Oval on Thursday. Riding on a brilliant hundred from Smriti Mandhana -- her maiden Test ton -- the visitors are clearly calling the shots in the D/N Test.

At stumps, Deepti Sharma (12) and Taniya Bhatia (0) were unbeaten at the crease. For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Molineux picked a wicket each on the second day.

India scored 45 runs in the second session before play was suspended due to persistent rain. The game was eventually called off as no play was possible due to the weather.

Resuming the second day on 132/1, Mandhana and Punam Raut continued with their A-game as they frustrated the Australian bowling attack. The first big highlight of the day came when Mandhana was caught by Beth Mooney at the score of 80. But turned out it was a no-ball from Ellyse Perry.

After that gift by hosts, Mandhana continued taking the attack to the opposition as she reached the three-figure mark in the 52nd over of the innings after smashing two fours off Ellyse Perry.



After the centurion was dismissed, India lost wickets quickly as Punam Raut, skipper Mithali Raj, and Yastika Bhatia all failed to score big. Interestingly, Raut decided to walk back even though the umpire hadn't raised the finger.

Brief Scores: India 276/5 (Smriti Mandhana 127, Punam Raut 36; Sophie Molineux 2-28, Ashleigh Gardner 1-26) vs Australia. (ANI)







