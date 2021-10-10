Aus W v Ind W: India really tested us and gave us a great challenge, says Lanning

Queensland [Australia], October 10 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning said the Indian side tested and challenged the hosts during the multi-format series.

Australia landed a crushing blow to India as visitors failed to finish the tour on high after suffering a loss by 14 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Sunday.

With this victory, Australia claimed the multi-format series 11-5. India wasn't able to chase the target of 150 in the allotted 20 overs after a spirited performance from Australian bowlers.

"We were looking forward to today, knew India would come back hard. Been a great series, both sides have had momentum. India have really tested us and given us a great challenge," said Lanning after the win.



"Tahlia McGrath, Player of the Series, is a great effort to dominate the series and a number of young players have contributed at different times," he added.

Nicola Carey scalped two wickets while Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, and Annabel Sutherland returned with one apiece. For India, opener Smriti Mandhana played the innings of 52. (ANI)







