Aussie batswoman Alyssa Healy ready for Ashes ODI

Melbourne [Australia], July 1 (ANI): As Australia are gearing up to face England on Tuesday for the first Ashes ODI match, batswoman Alyssa Healy said she is looking forward to the challenge, adding that her opponent Katherine Brunt is "really competitive."

"I'm a really competitive person and she's a really competitive person as well. For me, that's the challenge you want at the top of the order, you want them to come hard at you and you want to go back just as hard at them. For me it's a challenge I'm really looking forward to. Hopefully I get the better of her but we'll have to wait and see," Cricket.com.au quoted Healy, as saying.

The multi-format Ashes series will have three ODIs, one test and three T20Is and will take place in England. Although Australia atop the ICC's rankings in ODI and T20I, Healy feels it will be 'incredibly difficult' for them to win on English soil.

"To win on English soil will be incredibly difficult for us, they're very competitive in their home conditions and on a roll at the moment, winning a lot of games. It'll be a tough challenge but one we're looking forward to," she said.

Australia will face England for their first Ashes ODI at Grace Road on July 2. (ANI)

