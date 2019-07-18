Australia A win opening T20 against England Women's Academy

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:52 IST

Tayla Vlaeminck is going to be a real threat: Alyssa Healy

Melbourne [Australia], July 17 (ANI): Australia's Alyssa Healy is confident of Tayla Vlaeminck making a brilliant Test debut as she said that the 20-year old is going to be a 'real threat' when her side will face England for a one-off Test match on Thursday.