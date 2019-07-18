Somerset [UK], July 18 (ANI): Australia A secured a 20-run win over England Women's Academy in the opening T20 match at Millfield School on Thursday.
Australia A posted 154 runs for the loss of five wickets after electing to bat first. The top order made a handy contribution before Nicola Carey became the highest scorer with 39 runs. Towards the end, Rachel Trenaman and Heather Graham chipped in and remained unbeaten on 20 and 17, respectively.
The first seven batters reached double figures striking at better than a run-a-ball, which was key in building up a competitive total.
Australia A restricted England Women's Academy to 134 runs for the loss of six wickets. The visitors took wickets and broke partnerships at regular intervals, which made the difference.
T20 specialist and England international Danielle Wyatt could not make an impact as she was sent back to the dugout for 16. Spinner Erin Burns finished with 1-13, while Sammy-Jo Johnson (1-11) and Nicola Carey (1-23) were also economical.
Australia A and the Academy will play the second and final T20 on July 19 at the same venue before the team returns home.
Brief scores: Australia A 154/5 (Nicola Carey 39, Erin Burns 29, Issy Wong 3-28) beat England Women's Academy 134/6 (Alice Davidson-Richards 40, Emma Lamb 36, Sammy-Jo Johnson 1-11) by 20 runs. (ANI)
Australia A win opening T20 against England Women's Academy
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:17 IST
