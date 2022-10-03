Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ruled out of West Indies T20I series

Canberra [Australia], October 3 (ANI): All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Australia's two-match T20I series against West Indies as he continues his recovery from a side strain he suffered in early September, reducing the opportunities for Australia's selectors to prepare their finest team for the World Cup.

According to ESPNcricinfo, prior to playing the first game of a two-match series against West Indies on Wednesday, Stoinis did not travel to the Gold Coast with the Australian team. Instead, he has stayed in Perth to finish his healing.

Australia's team will head to Perth for the first of three T20Is against England on Sunday as they continue their preparations for their inaugural T20 World Cup match on October 22 after playing the second T20I against West Indies in Brisbane on Friday.

Before facing off against New Zealand in the tournament opener, they will play one additional exhibition game against India.

On September 8, Stoinis was hurt while playing in an ODI series in Cairns against New Zealand. He was ruled out of the series' third ODI as well as Australia's tour of India for a three-match T20I series. He was severely limited by it during the 2019 ODI World Cup, and he has continued to experience side strains on both sides of his body throughout the past three years.



Both the T20I matches will take place on October 5 and October 7.

The series will be extremely crucial for the Aussies and they will be looking forward to get every box ticked ahead of the World Cup, especially after a 2-1 series loss to India recently.

Earlier Australia added opener David Warner, pacer Mitchell Starc, and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh to the squad after missing the series against Men in Blue. Starc, Marsh and Stoinis were out due to injuries while Warner was rested against India.

Young all-rounder Cameron Green was also added to the squad, after an impressive series against India, where he topped the batting charts with 118 runs in three matches, including two quickfire half-centuries.

Australia will begin their ICC T20 World Cup title defence on October 22 against New Zealand. They have been placed in Group one along with the likes of Afghanistan, England and New Zealand.

Australia squad for WI series: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

