Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott ruled out of rest of County season with hamstring injury

London [UK], June 4 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott will return home, ending his stint with Surrey in county cricket after badly damaging his hamstring during last week's match with Gloucestershire.

Abbott, who was making his debut for the Club, took 2/5 in the second innings and made 40 with the bat during the game. He did not come out to the field on the final day, after suffering the injury on the afternoon of Day three.

Originally due to stay until the conclusion of the T20 Blast Group Stage on July 16, Abbott will now return to Australia immediately to rehabilitate the injury.



"Sean's injury is incredibly unfortunate as he made a great impression during his first game and had already become a popular member of the dressing room," said Alec Stewart, Surrey CCC Director of Cricket.

Abbott's departure leaves South African batsman Hashim Amla as the only overseas player currently in the Surrey squad. ECB regulations permit two to play at any one time.

In April this year, Surrey had signed Abbott for the whole of the T20 Blast group stage and three County Championship games.

Along with his nine white-ball appearances for Australia, Abbott has enjoyed incredible recent success in domestic cricket winning consecutive Big Bash League titles with Sydney Sixers in 2020 and 2021.

In seven appearances in the four-day Sheffield Shield, he has amassed 17 wickets and scored his maiden first-class century. (ANI)

