Australia announces 25 players for all-Australian face-off

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 00:35 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 14 (ANI): The National Selection Panel has announced 25 Australian players who will compete in an all-Australian showdown which is scheduled to take place in Southampton later this month.
The 12-on-12 match will be played between Australia and Australia A on July 23. Although the match will not hold the first-class status, the selection panel will name their Ashes squad based on the match.
National selector Trevor Hohns said that they are expecting a full-on contest between players who will be hungry to succeed.
"We are expecting a full-on contest between players who will be hungry to succeed. In one way it is a shame that some players will have to miss out as every player in Southampton will have a strong case for inclusion in the Ashes squad, but the positive is that this group shows we now have a degree of depth, which stands us in good stead both now and in the middle term," Cricket.com.au quoted Hohns as saying.
Squad: Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, Kurtis Patterson, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
Australia and England will compete against each other in the Ashes series beginning August 1. (ANI)

