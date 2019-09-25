Australia skipper Meg Lanning
Australia skipper Meg Lanning

Australia announces squad for home series against Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:47 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 25 (ANI): The Cricket Australia (CA) have announced the women's squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The two sides will contest three T20Is in Sydney and three ODIs in Brisbane, with ICC Women's Championship, points up for grabs in the three 50-over fixtures.

Australia holds the top spot on the ladder, two wins ahead of England having played three less matches than the World Cup champions. At the end of the Championship, the top four teams will gain direct qualification to the ICC Women's World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

Speaking on the selection of the squad, national selector Shawn Flegler said: "The selectors have elected to stick with the same group of players that completed a 6-0 tour whitewash against the West Indies recently with Erin Burns the unlucky player to miss out on the ODI squad."

"With the T20 World Cup just under five months away it's crucial to find some consistency in the T20 squad, and we feel like we have that which is pleasing," he added.
T20I squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, and Georgia Wareham.
ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, and Georgia Wareham.

Selectors have also named a CA XI that will take on Sri Lanka in a T20 match at Hurstville Oval on September 27. South Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath will captain the side, with Western Australia's Heather Graham her deputy, while Leah Poulton will coach the side.
Cricket Australia XI: Tahlia McGrath (c), Heather Graham (vc), Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Annabel Sutherland, and Tahlia Wilson.
Australia will play against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at North Sydney Oval on September 29. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:59 IST

UEFA announces Champions League final hosts for 2021, 2022 and 2023

Nyon [Switzerland], Sept 25 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have announced the hosts for the Champions League final for 2021, 2022 and 2023 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:28 IST

Barcelona far from their best version: Antoine Griezmann

Leeds [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Despite the 2-1 win against Villarreal in the La Liga game on Wednesday, Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann feels that the club is not at its best and will get better with the upcoming matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:15 IST

Bangladesh, Afghanistan share Tri-nation series trophy after...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 24 (ANI): Bangladesh and Afghanistan shared the Tri-nation series trophy after the final got abandoned due to rain at Sher-e-Bangla stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:45 IST

Sri Lanka cricket team arrives in Pakistan for ODI and T20I series

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan for their upcoming ODI and T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:38 IST

India women secure 11-run victory over South Africa in first T20I

Gujarat [India], Sept 24 (ANI): India women defeated South Africa women by 11 runs in the first T20I match at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:04 IST

Only love, enjoyment and entertainment, Shamsi captions pic with Dhawan

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi on Tuesday shared a picture with India batsman Shikhar Dhawan while captioning it 'only love, enjoyment and entertainment'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:38 IST

South Africa fitness trainer to end tenure after Test series...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 24 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday said that their fitness trainer Greg King will end his tenure with the team after the conclusion of the Test series against India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:22 IST

India announce 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Football Team on Tuesday announced their 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:03 IST

Our wrestlers are prepared for 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday felicitated Indian wrestlers for their brilliant performances in the recently concluded World Wrestling Championships and said the athletes would be a major force to reckon with in the upcoming 2020 T

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:19 IST

Real Madrid's increasing injury list bothers manager Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): After Real Madrid's full-back Ferland Mendy picked an injury, manager Zinedine Zidane said club's increasing injury list bothers him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:50 IST

15 wins in a row is something to be proud of, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has said the club needs to keep pushing itself even though it registered 15 wins in a row in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:42 IST

I cannot change decision of referee: Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): After being forced to settle for a bronze at the World Wrestling Championship, Bajrang Punia on Tuesday said that he cannot change the referee's decision.

Read More
iocl