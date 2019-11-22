Australia announces women 'A' squad for one-day, T20 against India 'A'

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday named Australia 'A' one-day and T20 squads to face India 'A' in Queensland from December 12 to 23.

The tour, which is a key step in CA's expanded female pathway program, is part of a four-year agreement with India that has already seen Australia's A team tour the sub-continent late last year. It will also be the first time Australia will host an international women's 'A' team.



The two countries will play three 50-over matches in Brisbane followed by three T20 matches in Gold Coast.



Australia One-Day squad: Maitlan Brown, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Georgia Redmayne, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson.

Australia T20 squad: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Speaking on the makeup of the squads, national selector Shawn Flegler said in an official statement: "The squads have been selected with a long-term view to the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in 2021 while also rewarding those players who have demanded selection through strong domestic performances."

"With a T20 World Cup early next year and an ODI World Cup the following year, it's exciting to see so many talented youngsters coming through the pathway and performing well and this tour is really going to test them against what we expect to be a strong Indian side," he added.

On the other hand, India announced the same squad for both formats.

India A squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Anuja Patil (vc), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wk), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar. (ANI)

