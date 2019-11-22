Representative Image
Representative Image

Australia announces women 'A' squad for one-day, T20 against India 'A'

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 08:26 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday named Australia 'A' one-day and T20 squads to face India 'A' in Queensland from December 12 to 23.
The tour, which is a key step in CA's expanded female pathway program, is part of a four-year agreement with India that has already seen Australia's A team tour the sub-continent late last year. It will also be the first time Australia will host an international women's 'A' team.

The two countries will play three 50-over matches in Brisbane followed by three T20 matches in Gold Coast.

Australia One-Day squad: Maitlan Brown, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Georgia Redmayne, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson.
Australia T20 squad: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.
Speaking on the makeup of the squads, national selector Shawn Flegler said in an official statement: "The squads have been selected with a long-term view to the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in 2021 while also rewarding those players who have demanded selection through strong domestic performances."
"With a T20 World Cup early next year and an ODI World Cup the following year, it's exciting to see so many talented youngsters coming through the pathway and performing well and this tour is really going to test them against what we expect to be a strong Indian side," he added.
On the other hand, India announced the same squad for both formats.
India A squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Anuja Patil (vc), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wk), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:02 IST

The McGrath Foundation, Movember charities to be part of two T20...

Dubai [UAE], Nov 22 (ANI): With two ICC T20 World Cups scheduled in Australia in 2020, the event organisers have appointed two major national organisations as local charity partners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:43 IST

Ganguly looking forward to India's first day-night Test

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is looking forward to Men in Blue's first-ever day-night Test match at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:42 IST

Fans unhappy over Sanju Samson's exclusion from T20I squad

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Soon after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) excluded Sanju Samson from the T20I squad against West Indies, fans expressed their anger on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:16 IST

Tottenham will always be Pochettino's home: Jose Mourinho

Leeds [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Tottenham's new manager Jose Mourinho has said that this club will always be former manager Mauricio Pochettino's home.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:48 IST

Dani Ceballos to stay out of action till mid-December

London [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Arsenal faced a major blow ahead of their Southampton clash as Dani Ceballos has been ruled out till mid-December.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:47 IST

'Very disappointed to see Samson dropped without a chance' from...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the exclusion of Sanju Samson from India's T20I squad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:35 IST

Rajat Sharma meets LG Anil Baijal

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:47 IST

BCCI announces India's T20I, ODI squads for West Indies series

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced Men in Blue's ODI and T20I squads for the forthcoming West Indies series.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:29 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma improve positions in latest...

Dubai [UAE], Nov 21 (ANI): India batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma improved their respective position in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:34 IST

All India Senior Selection Committee meets to pick squads for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The All India Senior Selection Committee met here on Thursday to pick the squads for the forthcoming series against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

We didn't feel too much pressure: Josh Hazlewood

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): After the conclusion of day one of the first Test against Pakistan, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said they did not feel too much pressure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:46 IST

You've got nowhere to relax: Ponting warns Pakistan

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting issued a warning to Pakistan team saying that 'you've got nowhere to relax against this team'.

Read More
iocl