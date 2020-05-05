Australia are bad losers, says Harbhajan while recalling 2001 Eden Gardens Test

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Recalling Glenn McGrath's reaction when he was given out during the 2001 Eden Gardens Test against India, spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that Australia are bad losers and they sometimes find it difficult in accepting defeat.

Harbhajan was doing an Instagram Live session with Ravichandran Ashwin and it was then that the former recalled McGrath's dismissal on the final day of the 2001 Eden Gardens Test.

Harbhajan had dismissed McGrath on the final day of the match to hand India a memorable win. However, the Australian pacer stood his ground to show dissatisfaction with the umpire's decision.

Recalling the incident, Harbhajan told Ashwin: "It was straight in line, the ball was going to spin as well. I think if DRS was there at that time, it would have hit the stumps for sure. But that's McGrath for you. Australia has produced many great players, but they are bad losers. They lost the match from a comfortable position. So it must have been hard for them."

"That is Australia for you. When they bowl, they feel everything is out. When they are facing it, they feel they are not out. They were not really happy about most of the decisions during the 2001 series. But this is how the game goes. During the 2008 series when we went to Australia, we also faced a few bad decisions as well," he added.

Many users on Twitter have brought Adam Gilchrist's dismissal during the 2001 Eden Gardens Test and they have voiced their opinion, saying the Australian was unfairly given out.

However, Harbhajan said that these things are not called for and everyone should move on.

"These things happen in the field. We have to accept it as a player. We don't need to keep on crying about it. We now see some people say on Twitter that Gilchrist was not out. So what if he was not out? How many times have I got him out? If not the first ball, I could have got him out on the second ball," said Harbhajan.

In the Eden Gardens Test, India clinched a 171-run win over Australia and became the third team in the history of Test cricket to win a match after being forced to follow-on. Australia had made 445 in their first innings, courtesy Steve Waugh's brilliant hundred.

It was, however, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who stole the show at Kolkata with his spectacular seven wickets, including the first hat-trick in India's Test history.

In its first innings, India folded for 171 runs and was asked to follow-on by Australia. Sourav Ganguly-led side played cautiously in the second innings and lost three wickets for 115 runs. India lost Ganguly in the 67th over of the innings, with the side getting reduced to 232/4.

Rahul Dravid joined VVS Laxman in the middle. The next 104 overs were a nightmare for the Aussies as the Indian duo stitched a 376-run stand to revive the innings and helped the team stage a dramatic comeback in the match.

Dravid scored 180 runs, while Laxman slammed 281, his highest score in Test cricket. India gave a target of 384 runs to Australia.

However, Waugh-led side was not able to achieve the target and bowled out for 212, handing India a massive win. Harbhajan was again the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped six wickets.

Laxman's stunning innings also halted Australia's record of 16 successive Test wins.

India had lost the opening Test against Australia during the 2001 series, but the side staged a comeback in the second and third Test to win the series 2-1. (ANI)

