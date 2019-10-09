Australia batter Alyssa Healy
Australia batter Alyssa Healy

Australia break women's ODI record for most consecutive wins

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:16 IST

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 9 (ANI): Australia has broken the record for most consecutive wins in women's ODI cricket with their 18th triumph on the trot.
The Aussies surpassed their own record of most consecutive wins, a feat they attained 20 years ago with 17 wins. Australia broke the record when they defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets on Wednesday.
Chasing a target of 196, Australia got off to a flyer as the team registered 159 runs for the first wicket.
A half-century from Rachael Haynes and a blistering hundred by Alyssa Healy helped Australia chase down the target in the 27th over.
Earlier, Chamari Atapattu's swashbuckling century allowed Sri Lanka to post a score of 195/8 after opting to bat first.
In the three-match ODI series, the Aussies have performed brilliantly as they won all the matches in the series. (ANI)

