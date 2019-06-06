Australia buckled-up for West Indies' bumpers

Melbourne [Australia], June 6 (ANI): Australia are all set to face West Indies for their second ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match and their skipper Aaron Finch revealed that they are 'well prepared' for West Indies' bouncer tactics.

"It is obviously going to be a tactic of theirs and a plan. We will be as well prepared as we can be. We're well and truly prepared, no doubt," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

Australia played a practice match with West Indies in which they witnessed brutal bouncer attack from West Indies and Andre Russell's bouncer even forced Usman Khawaja to retire hurt in the match. However, Australia overpowered West Indies to win the match by seven wickets.

Finch stated that keeping the practice match in mind, they have practiced similar bowling attack in the nets.

"We played them in a practice game down in Southampton and they bowled very similar. They had a lot of success with it last game and got off to a really good start, so I expect that they will come with a similar type plan. Over the last little while we have been aware that teams are going to use it a lot more and that is one of our plans, so we have been facing a lot of it in the nets as well," he said.

Both Australia and West Indies have won their World Cup openers and interestingly, both won their match by seven wickets against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively.

Therefore, it will be intriguing to see who will continue their winning run in the World Cup when they will come face to face at Trent Bridge on June 6. (ANI)

