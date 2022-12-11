Australia complete Test series sweep with thumping 419-run victory over West Indies

Adelaide [Austalia], December 11 (ANI): Australian team has moved one step closer to cementing its spot at next year's ICC World Test Championship final with a dominant 419-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Adelaide on Sunday.

The fourth day of the match saw hosts take the series 2-0, with bowler Michael Neser removing Marquino Mindley for a duck to seal the victory.

West Indies' second-innings score of 77 was their lowest total ever against Australia, and it was Men in Yellow's largest victory margin against them.

After winning the first Test in Perth by 164 runs, a merciless Australia attack ripped through a struggling West Indies to secure victory 30 minutes before the supper break on the fourth day of the test.

Australia increased the number of day-night Tests they have won without losing to 11, with seven of those games taking place at Adelaide Oval. West Indies, on the other hand, put up little of a fight in a lacklustre performance to round up a disappointing series--their first against Australia since 2015-16.

After recalled quick Scott Boland destroyed the West Indies top order under the lights on day three, leaving them at a hopeless 38 for 4, Devon Thomas and Jason Holder attempted to delay the inevitable.

Thomas got caught behind after flashing at a larger delivery, and it was only a matter of time before an inquisitive Starc removed him. After displaying tenacity with the bat and shockingly getting two wickets with his useful seamers, rookie Thomas--a reserve wicketkeeper in the team--had a lacklustre performance to his innings.

Holder put up a rearguard of 11 off 61 balls to keep West Indies' tenuous chance of finishing the session alive. However, he had little success against a scorching Starc, who bowled a flawless inswinger to remove the off stump and advance to 296 Test wickets.



Neser caught Da Silva after Carey made another excellent catch--his fifth of the innings. To end West Indies' suffering, Neser and Carey later removed Mindley.

Earlier, a brilliant spell by pacer Scott Boland left West Indies in a massive spot of bother in their 497-run chase, with the scorecard reading 38/4 at the end of day three of the second Test between both these sides at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

At the end of the day's play, Devon Thomas and Jason Holder stood unbeaten for the visitors at eight runs each. Windies started the day at 102/4 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (47*) and Anderson Phillip (1*). Starc struck early in the day, running out Chanderpaul without letting him add to his score and dismissing Holder for a duck. The hosts were left struggling at 102/6.

A seventh-wicket 60-run stand between Anderson Phillip (43) and Joshua Da Silva (23) helped Windies move the scoreboard for a while. But it was the 'GOAT' Nathan Lyon who trapped the latter lbw to end the stand. Phillip also ran out soon after.

Lyon removed Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase (34) and Marquino Mindley (11*) helped Windies cross the 200-run mark before Starc struck yet again to end the innings at 214 runs. The Aussies ended the innings with a 297-run lead.

In their second innings, the Aussies started with a solid opening stand of 77 runs between Usman Khawaja (45) and David Warner (28). Chase intervened to remove both batters, reducing Australia to 78/2.

Marnus Labuschagne (31), skipper Steve Smith (35) and Travis Head added some more contributions before Australia declared the innings at 199/6.

Joseph emerged as the pick of the bowlers with a spell of 3/33. Chase took two wickets while Phillip took one. Australia had taken a lead of 496 runs and had set up a target of 497 runs for the Windies.

In case of 497, the visitors were left stunned by Boland in the fifth over. He quickly removed skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (3), Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood (duck for each), leaving Windies at 15/3.

Starc also struck, and did not let Chanderpaul score much. The batter was out for just 17 and Windies were left at 21/4. Holder and Thomas took the hosts through the remainder of the day without any damage. (ANI)

