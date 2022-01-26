Australia Day 2022 Honours List recognises members of cricket family

Melbourne [Australia], January 26 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday congratulated all those recognised in the Australia Day 2022 Honours List, including the recipients in the cricket community who have been awarded the country's highest honours in recognition for their contribution and service to the sport.



Former Australian Sports Commission chair and former Chair of the Melbourne Cricket Ground Trust John Wylie has been awarded the highest honour of Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for his eminent service to the community through leadership in the sporting, cultural, philanthropic and business sectors.



Former Victorian and Australian allrounder and current national selector for the Australian men's national team, Anthony (Tony) Dodemaide, has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to sports administration, and to cricket.



Dodemaide represented Australia in 10 Tests and 24 ODIs between 1987 and 1993 and has held several senior administrative roles including head of cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Club, chief executive of the WACA and chief executive of Cricket Victoria.





Five other members of the Australian cricket community received the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division (OAM) in addition to Dodemaide.



Robert Cairney, Ross Martin and Bruce Wood received OAMs for their service to cricket, Warwick Franks for his service to cricket and to sports history, while David Kelly was recognised for his service to cricket and to education.



Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia chief executive officer, praised the contribution of all those recognised in the Australia Day 2022 Honours List.



"Australian cricket is fortunate to have such talented and dedicated individuals working in the community and I congratulate each recipient, on behalf of Australia's Cricket family, for their extraordinary efforts towards the sport", said Hockley in an official release.



"These Honours recognise and celebrate the positive impact of their contributions, which have played a fundamental role in ensuring cricket's ongoing popularity and importance to communities right around Australia," he added. (ANI)

