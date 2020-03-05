Australia defeat South Africa by 5-run (DLS) in semifinal; to face India in final

Sydney [Australia], Mar 5 (ANI): All-round Australia defeated South Africa by five-run (DLS) in the semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Australia will play against India in the summit clash of the tournament at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8.

Proteas had to chase the revised score of 98 in 13 overs after the rain interrupted the play in innings break.

Chasing 98, Lizelle Lee and skipper Dane van Niekerk built an opening stand of 20-run. The former was picked by Sophie Molineux in the third over. Lee scored 10 runs.

The side then lost two quick wickets as van Niekerk (12) and Mignon du Preez (0) were bagged by Megan Schutt and Delissa Kimmince respectively.

Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt built a partnership of 47-run for the fourth wicket. Schutt scalped Luus (21) in the 12th over.

Proteas were required the 19 runs off the last over. The team manages to score only 13 runs and reach 92/5 in 13 overs. Wolvaardt remained unbeaten on 41 runs while Nadine de Klerk scored six not out.

For Australia, Schutt bagged two wickets while Kimmince and Molineux picked one wicket each.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first.

Proteas restricted Australia to 134/5 in twenty overs as Nadine de Klerk bagged three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-19 in her four overs.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney built a 34-run opening stand. Ayabonga Khaka provided the first breakthrough for South Africa as she scalped Healy (18) in the fifth over.

Skipper Meg Lanning and Mooney added a 34-run stand for the second wicket. Mooney played a knock of 28 runs before she was bowled out by de Klerk.

Jess Jonassen (1) and Ashleigh Gardner (0) failed to leave their impression on the scoreboard and were departed cheaply.

Lanning and Rachael Haynes guided the side to reach the 100 run-mark. The latter was sent back to the pavilion by de Klerk in the 17th over.

Haynes scored 17 runs. Lanning and Nicola Carey remained unbeaten on 49 and seven runs respectively. (ANI)

