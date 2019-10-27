Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 134 runs in first T20I, Warner scores ton

Adelaide [Australia], Oct 27 (ANI): Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 134 runs in the first T20I to register their biggest win by runs at Adelaide Oval here on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 234, Sri Lanka were only able to score 99/9. Lankan team struggled to form big partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Sri Lanka suffered an early blow as they lost their opener Kusal Mendis in the first over during the innings. Danushka Gunathilaka (11) and Dhanuka Rajapaksa (2) failed to score big runs and were departed by Pat Cummins in the fourth over.

Kusal Perera and Oshada Fernando built a stand of 33 runs for the fourth wicket. The duo helped their side to get past the 50-run mark.

Fernando (13) was scalped bowled by Ashton Agar in the 10th over. After Fernando's dismissal, Perera (16) was sent back to the pavilion by Starc.

In the lower order apart from Dasun Shanaka (17) and skipper Lasith Malinga (13), no other batsmen were able to score runs in double figures.

For Australia, Adam Zampa scalped three wickets while Starc and Cummins picked two wickets each.

Earlier, David Warner's maiden ton and Glenn Maxwell's quick 62 runs guided Australia to 233/2. Warner, who was struggling with his form during the Ashes series against England, played a knock of 100 runs off 56 balls.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. Warner and Aussies skipper Aaron Finch opened innings and built a huge 122-run first-wicket partnership.

Finch played a fiery knock of 64 runs in 36 balls. He amassed eight boundaries and three sixes in his inning before he was scalped by Lakshan Sandakan in the 11th over.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell came up in the batting order added another hundred plus partnership for the second wicket with Warner.

Maxwell scored 62 quick runs in 28 balls with a strike rate of over 200. He was picked by pacer Dasun Shanaka in the last over of the Australian innings.

Warner remains unbeaten at a score of 100 with Ashton Turner (1*) to post Australia's highest home total 233/3.

Both the teams will now play in the second T20I at Brisbane on October 30. (ANI)

