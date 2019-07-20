Australia have enough time to win: Ellyse Perry after rain played spoilsport on Day 2

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): Despite the second day of the Test match being abandoned due to rain, Australia's Ellyse Perry feels that they still have 'enough time' to win the game.

"I think we are in a strong position and still got a good opportunity and enough time in the game to win if we bowl really well but that poses a really great challenge to our bowling unit," ICC quoted Perry as saying.

Perry has been at her devastating best in the ongoing Ashes series as she took seven wickets in the third ODI to help her team secure a massive 194-run victory over England.

Continuing her brilliant form in the one-off Test match, Perry smashed a scintillating century and became only the fourth woman to hit back-to-back Ashes centuries.

Perry played a knock of 116 runs and formed a 162-run partnership with Rachel Haynes, who fell 13 runs short from scoring a century.

Although Perry called it a 'real pleasure' to bat along with Haynes, she expressed her disappointment over the fact that her partner missed her century.

"It's obviously pleasing to be in the position, it was a real pleasure to be out there with Rach and put on the partnership that we did. I'm really disappointed for her that she didn't quite get to the century because I think she thoroughly deserved that. But all in all, it was really enjoyable to be out there," she said.

In this multi-format Ashes series, Australia white-washed the hosts England in the three-match ODI series and are on a 6-point lead. The winner of the Test match will be awarded four points.

After two days of action, Australia are on 341 for the loss of five. (ANI)

