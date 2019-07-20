Australia's Ellyse Perry
Australia's Ellyse Perry

Australia have enough time to win: Ellyse Perry after rain played spoilsport on Day 2

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:12 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): Despite the second day of the Test match being abandoned due to rain, Australia's Ellyse Perry feels that they still have 'enough time' to win the game.
"I think we are in a strong position and still got a good opportunity and enough time in the game to win if we bowl really well but that poses a really great challenge to our bowling unit," ICC quoted Perry as saying.
Perry has been at her devastating best in the ongoing Ashes series as she took seven wickets in the third ODI to help her team secure a massive 194-run victory over England.
Continuing her brilliant form in the one-off Test match, Perry smashed a scintillating century and became only the fourth woman to hit back-to-back Ashes centuries.
Perry played a knock of 116 runs and formed a 162-run partnership with Rachel Haynes, who fell 13 runs short from scoring a century.
Although Perry called it a 'real pleasure' to bat along with Haynes, she expressed her disappointment over the fact that her partner missed her century.
"It's obviously pleasing to be in the position, it was a real pleasure to be out there with Rach and put on the partnership that we did. I'm really disappointed for her that she didn't quite get to the century because I think she thoroughly deserved that. But all in all, it was really enjoyable to be out there," she said.
In this multi-format Ashes series, Australia white-washed the hosts England in the three-match ODI series and are on a 6-point lead. The winner of the Test match will be awarded four points.
After two days of action, Australia are on 341 for the loss of five. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:14 IST

Pep Guardiola wants Leroy Sane to stay at Manchester City

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): We want Leroy Sane to stay, said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola amid rumours surrounding Sane's departure from the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:11 IST

Pat Cummins looks back at 2015 Ashes series

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): As Australia and England get ready to lock horns in the upcoming Ashes series, pacer Pat Cummins revisited the series against England in 2015, saying he had not developed into a proper bowler back then.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:02 IST

Algeria defeat Senegal, win Africa Cup of Nations

Cairo [Egypt], July 20 (ANI): Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Dhoni has no plans to retire as of now, says friend and business...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Clearing speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, his close friend and business partner Arun Pandey said that the cricketer does not have any plans of hanging his bat as of now.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:50 IST

Mortaza ruled out of series against Sri Lanka, Tamim to lead Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and in Mortaza's absence, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will lead the side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:47 IST

Eoin Morgan to represent Dublin Chiefs in inaugural Euro T20 Slam

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will represent Dublin Chiefs in the inaugural season of the upcoming Euro T20 Slam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:18 IST

West Indies A win fourth unofficial ODI against India A

Antigua [West Indies], July 20 (ANI): West Indies A registered their first win of the five-match unofficial ODI series on Friday (local time) as they defeat India A by five runs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:03 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Rain plays spoilsport on Day 2 with...

Taunton [UK], July 20 (ANI): Rail played spoilsport on Day 2 of the one-off Test between Australia and England at Taunton, as Australia finished the day at 341/5.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:42 IST

Commonwealth TT C'ship: Indian women's, men's team win title

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Both the women's and men's Indian team displayed an impressive performance to win the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:50 IST

Intercontinental Cup: DPR Korea lift title, defeat Tajikistan 1-0

Ahmedabad (Gujrat) [India], July 20 (ANI): DPR Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to lift the title of Intercontinental Cup on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:23 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket announces squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday announced the 22-member squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:52 IST

Power outage at Lucknow centre due to damaged cable, clarifies SAI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday issued a statement on the power outage at its local centre, saying that the authorities were getting a bore well drilled inside the campus, which damaged the power cable, disrupting power supply.

Read More
iocl