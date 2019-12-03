Australia leaves out Cameron Bancroft for Tests against Kiwis

Adelaide [Australia], Dec 3 (ANI): Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft on Tuesday was left out of Australia's 13-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand.

Apart from Bancroft, Australia has opted to go in with the unchanged squad from the recently concluded series against Pakistan.

James Pattinson and Michael Nesser have retained their place in the 13-member team and they can be used as the back-up pace bowling options.

Mitchell Starc was seen being in a little bit of trouble during Pakistan's second innings in Adelaide, so having Pattinson and Nesser in reserve can help Australia.

"Michael Neser and James Pattinson will continue as cover for Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood through the Series. Michael will play for Queensland against New South Wales in the Marsh Sheffield Shield game at the SCG, as James did last week for Victoria," chief selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement.

Australia recently defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the two-match Test series, and as a result, went to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

The side currently has 176 points from seven matches.

Australia squad for Tests against Kiwis: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Michael Neser.

The first Test match between Australia and New Zealand is slated to be played from December 12-16 at Perth.

The match would be a day-night Test. (ANI)

