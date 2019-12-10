Australia 'more than likely' to keep same XI for New Zealand Test series

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 10 (ANI): Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, Australia coach Justin Langer said it is 'more than likely' that they will stick with the same XI which played against Pakistan.

"I'd be a brave man to change the XI. The boys are playing well. We've still got a couple of training sessions, we haven't had a look at the wicket yet but I'd say at this stage, more than likely we'll have the same XI," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

Australia whitewashed Pakistan in a two-match Test series. The hosts won the first Test by an innings and five runs followed by a victory of an innings and 48 runs in the second Test.

Langer further stated that it is a 'benefit and advantage' in keeping the core group of players together.

"I've said for 18 months, there used to be a philosophy in Australian cricket, which worked so well for us - it's harder to get out of the Australian cricket team than it is to get in it. That usually happens when guys are playing well and the team is playing well," Langer said.

"We've won the last couple of Test matches. There's definite benefit and advantage in keeping the core group of players together and hopefully this will be another opportunity this week to do that," he added.

The first Test between Australia and New Zealand will begin on December 12. (ANI)

