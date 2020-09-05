Australia must get better in finishing matches, feels Cummins

Southampton [UK], September 5 (ANI): After suffering a two-run loss in the first T20I against England, Australia's vice-captain Pat Cummins on Saturday admitted that the side needs to get better in finishing matches.

Australia was chasing 163 in the first T20I, and the side was placed comfortably at 124/1 with David Warner and Steve Smith holding fort. However, England staged a stunning comeback as the hosts took five wickets for just 24 runs. In the end, Australia suffered a two-run defeat.

"I thought for 80 or 90 percent of the game we played really well, we were on top, in a commanding position and just the last third of the batting innings we let it slip, a few wickets. I felt at times like we were only two boundaries away from the game finishing in about the 15th over," ESPNCricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

"So it's a shame, something we're going to have to try to get better at, it's happened a few times, so I'm sure every one of us will review in our own way and think about what we could've done differently. But for sure, you should be winning just about every game in that position," he added.

In the first T20I, Cummins finished with the figures of 1/24 from his quota of three overs as Australia restricted England to just 162/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

The ongoing series between England and Australia is being played behind closed doors, and Cummins admitted that it is a bit weird to play without fans watching such intense cricketing action.

"It, for sure, was strange. We know what we were signing up for, but until Mitchell Starc's bowling that first over and you can hear a pin drop, it's just weird. After a couple of overs we got into it, but it's just odd that unless we create the noise out in the field there is absolutely no noise happening," Cummins said.

"So a bit of an adjustment, but everyone has played enough cricket. It's certainly different being over here in England and not hearing some of the songs," he added.

With the win in the first T20I, England gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The next T20I will be played on Sunday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

