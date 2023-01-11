Australia name uncapped spinner Todd Murphy in 18-member squad for Border-Gavaskar series in India

Melbourne [Australia], January 11 (ANI): Australia have named an 18-member squad for the Border-Gavaskar series in India, including 22-year-old Todd Murphy, while awaiting updates on whether Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green would be fit for the series.

Off-spinner Murphy joins Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson as prospective spin partners for Nathan Lyon after a promising start to his First Class career. Murphy and the rest of the spin group were preferred over Adam Zampa.

Australian Chairman of Selectors George Bailey said Murphy's selection is a nod to his strong start across Sheffield Shield action, and to his efforts for Australia A and the Prime Minister's XI.

"Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option. Selection in this squad also provides another opportunity to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India which will be invaluable to his development," ICC quoted George Bailey as saying.

Uncapped quick Lance Morris, who was part of Australia's red-ball squad in the home series, retains his spot and has a chance to make his debut in the first Test at Nagpur, as Mitchell Starc, who is currently nursing tendon damage on his left middle finger, won't join the squad until after the first Test.



Batters Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw will support the top six in the touring squad, with Marcus Harris, a member of Australia's selection for the home summer, missing out.

All-rounder Cameron Green is also racing against time to be fit but could make the opening Test in spite of sustaining a fracture on the right index finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

The Australia tour of India will kickstart in Nagpur on February 9. There will be a total of 7 matches on the tour -- 4 Tests and 3 ODIs. The tour will start with the four-match Test series with the first game starting on February 9 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium), Dharamsala (HPCA Stadium) and Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium) will host the remaining three Tests of the four-match series.

The home series will conclude with a three-match ODI series, with Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai playing hosts. Mumbai will host the first match of the series on March 17 while the second and third will be held on January 19 and 22 in Vizag and Chennai, respectively.

Australia Test squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner. (ANI)

