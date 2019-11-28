Australia skipper Tim Paine
Australia skipper Tim Paine

Australia names unchanged XI for Adelaide Test against Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:07 IST

Adelaide [Australia], Nov 28 (ANI): Australian cricket team on Thursday announced an unchanged playing XI for the upcoming day-night Test against Pakistan.
However, the total squad which comprises of 14 members will get reduced to 12 on the eve of the match, as James Pattinson and Cameron Bancroft will be released for playing the Sheffield Shield matches.
If a situation of a concussion substitute comes in, Bancroft will be made to fly from Perth to Adelaide.
International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules allow the concussion substitute up to 36 hours after a player is injured so as a result, the Australians have decided to release Bancroft to his state knowing that he can return should a batsman suffer a concussion during the Test.
"Bangers is a couple of hours away on a plane (in Perth) if something happens, so we will be able to get him back pretty quickly. You have got 36 hours to replace a concussed player so we will have plenty of time to get someone back, whether it be a batter or a bowler," cricket.com.au quoted Australia skipper Tim Paine as saying.
"I do not think Nes (Neser) will be batting in our top six (as a concussion substitute). But he is a real handful with a pink ball and if something was to happen to one of our bowlers, we will know Nes will do a great job," he added.
Australia playing XI for the Test against Pakistan: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood.
The side had defeated Pakistan in the first Test by an innings and five runs. The hosts are now placed at the second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 116 points.
Australia and Pakistan next take on each other in the day-night Test, slated to begin from tomorrow. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:36 IST

Afghanistan lead by 19-run after bundling Windies on 277

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Afghanistan were at a lead of 19 runs after bundling out West Indies at 277 in the first Test at Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:46 IST

CFG acquires majority stake in Indian Super League's Mumbai City FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): City Football Group (CFG) has agreed on a deal to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League (ISL), marking a major move into Indian football on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:45 IST

Mohammad Abbas can bring a lot of control: Azhar Ali

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 28 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali praised bowler Mohammad Abbas saying that he can bring a lot of control to their side during the second Test match against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:23 IST

We have good relationship: Harry Kane on Jose Mourinho

Leeds [UK], Nov 28 (ANI): Tottenham's Harry Kane said that he has a good relationship with the new manager Jose Mourinho and the latter looks up to him for any advice on the team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Babita Phogat's wedding rituals begin with 'baan'

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Wrestler and BJP member Babita Phogat, who is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Vivek Suhag, started performing marriage rituals with the 'Baan' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:03 IST

Time to heal my body: Ashwini Ponnappa

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa has provided an injury update, saying that it is time for her to heal her body.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:33 IST

TCS to provide digital experience at Standard Chartered...

Singapore, Nov 28 (ANI): Indigenous Marathon Foundation, a global lT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has announced to be the official technology partner of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) for the sixth year running.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:29 IST

Dwaine Pretorius fractures right hand in MSL

Cape Town [South Africa], Nov 28 (ANI): South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has fractured his right hand while playing in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:24 IST

FIFA Rankings: India drop two spots to 108th position

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 28 (ANI): The Indian football team dropped two spots to 108 in the latest FIFA rankings which were announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:09 IST

Syed Modi International Championship: Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:43 IST

Syed Modi International Championship: Srikanth, Verma advance to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:42 IST

Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat enter semis of Asian Archery...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 28 (ANI): Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the women's recurve archery event in the ongoing Asian Archery Championships.

Read More
iocl