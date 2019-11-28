Australia names unchanged XI for Adelaide Test against Pakistan

Adelaide [Australia], Nov 28 (ANI): Australian cricket team on Thursday announced an unchanged playing XI for the upcoming day-night Test against Pakistan.

However, the total squad which comprises of 14 members will get reduced to 12 on the eve of the match, as James Pattinson and Cameron Bancroft will be released for playing the Sheffield Shield matches.

If a situation of a concussion substitute comes in, Bancroft will be made to fly from Perth to Adelaide.

International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules allow the concussion substitute up to 36 hours after a player is injured so as a result, the Australians have decided to release Bancroft to his state knowing that he can return should a batsman suffer a concussion during the Test.

"Bangers is a couple of hours away on a plane (in Perth) if something happens, so we will be able to get him back pretty quickly. You have got 36 hours to replace a concussed player so we will have plenty of time to get someone back, whether it be a batter or a bowler," cricket.com.au quoted Australia skipper Tim Paine as saying.

"I do not think Nes (Neser) will be batting in our top six (as a concussion substitute). But he is a real handful with a pink ball and if something was to happen to one of our bowlers, we will know Nes will do a great job," he added.

Australia playing XI for the Test against Pakistan: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood.

The side had defeated Pakistan in the first Test by an innings and five runs. The hosts are now placed at the second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 116 points.

Australia and Pakistan next take on each other in the day-night Test, slated to begin from tomorrow. (ANI)

