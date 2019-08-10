Australia pacer Starc wants his team to win Ashes series

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:06 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 10 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc wants his team to win the Ashes series with or without him as he prioritised his team's triumph over his participation in the series.
Starc did not find a spot in the first Ashes Test match played at Edgbaston. Apart from Starc, the other notable absentee from the playing XI was Josh Hazlewood. Australia played Peter Siddle, Pat Cummins, and James Pattinson in the match.
Starc said that it is winning that matters and he will be fine even if the team sticks with the same bowling attack throughout the series.
"We're here to win the Ashes. We're not just here to make it on the park. We want to win this Ashes. Whether that's a different bowling attack each game, or the same through five Test matches, it's pretty exciting," Cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.
Pattinson made his way in the playing XI after battling with back injuries.
"It's awesome to see Jimmy (Pattinson) back after what he's been through and I guess similarly what Pat Cummins has been through previously. It's a while ago now but to have those guys back fit and firing ... it was fantastic to see him (Pattinson) playing Test cricket again," Starc said.
Starc said that having several pacers to choose from serves a healthy competition within the players and it makes them work harder.
"Sidds' has done the hard work and made it back. I think that's really exciting from a bowling point of view, that we're all a really close set of mates. To see your mates work it back and pull on the Baggy Green again and perform so well in the Test match, that's exciting for us. It makes Josh and I have to work that bit harder to try and make it back as well, which I think you want from a whole squad," he said.
Keeping options in mind, Starc said that they are prepared for all the conditions.
"We're prepared for all conditions whether it be flat, green, seaming, swinging, slow, fast. Again, it's exciting to have everyone up and firing and plenty to choose from," Starc said.
Australia will compete against England for the second Ashes Test starting from August 14. (ANI)

