Australia PM Scott Morrison
Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison condemns booing of Steve Smith

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday condemned booing of Aussie batsman Steven Smith during the second Test in the ongoing Ashes at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
Morrison took to Facebook and wrote: "A draw for the second test but it was a total Ashes foul for the crowd at Lords to boo Steve Smith. His performance on the pitch during his return to Test Match cricket in the UK demands nothing other than respect. He's a champion and has handled the events of the past year with a real humility".
"I'm extremely proud of Steve Smith, and it's not just because he comes from the Shire. The crowd could learn a thing or two from Steve Smith and I look forward to him answering his hecklers with bat and ball in hand to bring home the Ashes," he added.

Smith had to deal with two blows on day four of the second Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground. Firstly he was struck on the elbow by Jofra Archer and soon after he received a striking blow on the neck by a bouncer bowled by the pacer and he immediately went down.
Physios from both England and Australia attended Smith, but the batsman had to leave the park in order to have a concussion test. A little while later, the batsman made his way back to the crease, but a section of England crowd was seen booing the player.
On the final day of the Test match, Cricket Australia released a statement that Smith had faced delayed concussion and as a result, the batsman was ruled out of day five of the second Test. As a result, Marcus Labuschagne was named as the concussion substitute in place of Smith.
However, Smith remains hopeful of playing in the third Test match, slated to begin from August 22 at Headingley.
"I'm going to be assessed over the next five or six days, each day a couple of times a day, to see how I'm feeling and how I'm progressing. I'm hopeful I'll be available for that Test match, but it's certainly up to the medical staff and we'll have conversations," Smith said.
"It's certainly an area of concern, concussion, and I want to be 100 per cent fit. I've got to be able to train a couple of days out and then face fast bowling to make sure my reaction time is in place. There are a few tests I'll have to tick off and time will tell," he added.
However, Cricket Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, Alex Kountouris, on Monday said that the final decision on Smith's participation will be taken by team doctor Richard Saw.
"Our doctor is brilliant. He's 100 per cent thorough. I spoke to our doctor this morning, so he told me that Steve was feeling a bit better. He had some scans and he is starting to improve," Kountouris said.
"There's a protocol in place for what happens next. Smith needs to be symptoms free before the third Test. He has got symptoms currently, there's a short time span between the second and third Test, so we will see accordingly," he added.
Smith has been in remarkable form in the ongoing Ashes as he has scored 378 runs in the series so far.
In the first Test, he became only the fifth Australian to register centuries in both innings of Ashes Test. He also surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries.
The second Test match between England and Australia ended up as a draw.
England and Australia will next lock horns in the third Test in the ongoing Ashes at Headingley.
After winning the first Test, Australia currently holds a 1-0 lead in the series. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:15 IST

Ashes has kept Test cricket alive, says Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has lauded the standard of matches in the ongoing Ashes between England and Australia, saying the series has "kept Test cricket alive".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:55 IST

My job is to win matches: Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): As Chelsea and Leicester City played a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said that the team can do better and his job is to win matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:50 IST

CA's Sports Science Manager sheds light on Smith's delayed concussion

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 19 (ANI): CA's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, Alex Kountouris, on Monday shed light on Steve Smith's delayed concussion and explained the cricketing body's concussion protocols.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:16 IST

Kohli shares throwback picture on completing 11 years in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As the Indian skipper completed 11 years in international cricket on Sunday, he shared a throwback picture from his debut match and expressed gratitude for all the success he has been able to achieve.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:11 IST

Archer has made a massive impact, says England skipper Joe Root

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root heaped praise on pacer Jofra Archer, saying "the bowler has made a massive impact to the team".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 07:51 IST

Ashes: Second Test match ends in a draw

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): Both Australia and England were not able to favour a result on day five of the second Test in the ongoing Ashes and as a result, the match ended up as a draw at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Smith hopeful of a return in third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith who was ruled out on the final day of the second Ashes Test due to a concussion, said he is hopeful to be available for the next match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:47 IST

Minister urges Indian participants to compete in true spirit at...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey has urged all the 48 members, who will be representing India at WorldSkills Kazan 2019, to compete in the true spirit of participation and make India proud on the global platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:01 IST

ACB suspends Mohammad Shahzad for one year

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad will not be allowed to play any form of cricket for a period of one year as the wicket-keeper batsman has been suspended by Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) Discipline Committee for violating ACB's disciplinary rules.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:26 IST

Mitchell Johnson elected as MCC Honorary life member

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday announced that former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has been elected as an honorary life member of the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:19 IST

No threat to Indian cricket team in West Indies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday denied any threat to the Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:17 IST

Ashley Cole announces retirement

Derbyshire [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Derby County's Ashley Cole on Sunday announced his retirement from football.

Read More
iocl