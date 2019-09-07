Australia post target of 383 runs for England to win

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia declared their innings at 186/6 and posted a target of 383 runs for England to win the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford Stadium here on Saturday.

Australia recovered after losing early wickets as Steve Smith and Mathew Wade built a partnership of 105 runs. Smith scored 81 runs while Wade amassed 34 runs before giving away their wickets. Tim Paine played an unbeaten knock of 23 runs.

Aussies suffered a bad start as they lost opener David Warner in the first over for a duck. He was departed by Stuart Broad for the second time in the match and overall sixth time in the series.

Marcus Harris (6) was too dismissed cheaply by Broad. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard as they were sent back to pavilion at the score of 11 and 12 respectively.

For England, Jofra Archer bagged three wickets while Stuart Broad bagged two wickets.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 301 runs as they added 101 runs on the fourth day after resuming their innings from 200/5.

English batsmen failed to make big partnerships in the middle-order and lower-order. Jonny Bairstow (17) and Ben Stokes (26) got the start but they failed to convert it to a big score.

Jos Buttler added some crucial runs as he played a knock of 41 runs before he was bowled out by Pat Cummins.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood took four wickets while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bagged three each. (ANI)

