Australia captain Aaron Finch
Australia ready to face 'ultra-aggressive' England

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:22 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI): As Ashes rivals, Australia and England, are going to lock their horns in the World Cup, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that they are fully prepared to compete against 'ultra-aggressive' hosts.
"If you look at their trend, they tend to bounce back and go ultra-aggressive as well. We are ready for that, we are expecting them to come ultra-hard, which is being one of their main traits over the last couple of years," Finch said in a video shared by ICC.
Australia has won five out of six matches in the premier tournament and is placed on the second position in the points table.
Finch denied changing their game plan according to their competitors and said that they are going to focus on what they have already been doing.
"We are focusing on what we are doing well and what we can improve in our game," he said.
The game does hold an extra ecstasy among cricket fans but Finch revealed that it is just another game for them in the tournament and they will aim to add another two points to their tally.
"I think you always remember World Cup games regardless of who it is against. I do not think you can put more importance on one game over another. It is going to be exciting and big no doubt but at the end of the day it still two points up for the grabs," he said.
Australia will face England today at Lord's cricket ground. (ANI)

