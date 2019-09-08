Steve Smith was awarded player of the match as he scored 293 runs.
Australia retain Ashes, win fourth Test against England by 185 runs

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Australia retained the Ashes series as they won the fourth Test by 185 runs on the last day at Old Trafford Stadium here on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 383 runs, England were bundled out for 197. The team resumed the play from 18/2 on the fifth day of the match.
Joe Denly and Jason Roy stitched a 66 runs partnership for the third wicket, which was also the highest for the team in the innings.
Roy was bowled out by Pat Cummins after scoring 31 runs. Ben Stokes (1) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard as he was sent back to the pavilion early.
Denly and Jonny Bairstow built a brief 19-run partnership before the former was scalped by spinner Nathan Lyon. Denly played a knock of 53 runs before he handed a catch to Marnus Labuschagne at short leg.
Bairstow and Jos Buttler added 45 runs for the sixth wicket to guide the team to cross the 100-run mark. Bairstow (25) was found in front of the wickets by Mitchell Starc.
Buttler and Craig Overton tried their level best to put some runs on the scoreboard and built a 34-run stand for the seventh wicket. Buttler played a knock of 34 runs before he was bowled out by Josh Hazlewood.
Jofra Archer (1) came and departed as he was found in front of the wickets by Lyon for cheaply.
Jack Leach and Overton tried to hold their end strong but at last, failed as they were departed after scoring 12 and 21 respectively. Stuart broad remained unbeaten for a duck.
For Australia, Pat Cummins picked four wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon bagged two wickets each.
Australia now leads the five-match series by 2-1 and will retain the series as they are the defending champions of the Ashes in England.
The team will now play in the last Test of the series at The Oval in London from September 12. (ANI)

iocl