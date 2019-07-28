Australia set sight to win T20I series against England

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott says that they are not in a mood to keep things lightly despite winning the Ashes as he aims to win the three-match T20I series.

"We certainly won't be (making changes just) to give people a game, but there'll certainly be some discussion about what we could do differently and different conditions will come into it. We'll have some discussions. We're unlikely to make too many changes, we said from the start we're treating this series in isolation and we want to win this T20 series within the Ashes series," Cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying.

Australia have already white-washed England in a three-match ODI series before the one-off Test match ended in a draw.

Moreover, the visitors Australia have already won the first T20I match, confirming their victory in the multi-format Ashes as they are on a 10-2 point lead.

However, Mott said they are focused to white-wash the hosts in T20I series as well.

"We'll have a look after that, because it would be nice to win all six short-format games," he said.

Australia will face England for the second T20I match on July 28. (ANI)

