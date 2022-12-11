Australia spinner Jess Jonassen ruled out of India tour with hamstring injury

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Australia spinner Jess Jonassen has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against India due to a hamstring injury.

Jonassen has been replaced in the squad by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, who will arrive in Mumbai early next week.

"The left-arm spinner has returned home to Queensland, will be replaced in Australia's 15-player squad by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, who is expected to fly into India and link up with the touring party on Tuesday, ahead of the third T20I," a statement by cricket.com.au read.

Jonassen injured her right hamstring while fielding in the opening T20I in Mumbai on Friday, December 9. Upon medical assessment, it was found that Jonassen will likely take a long time to recover and she will not be fit for the rest of the series.

The injury is not expected to sideline her for January's ODI and T20I series at home against Pakistan, or February's T20 World Cup in South Africa



"Unfortunately Jess sustained a right hamstring strain while fielding during the match on Friday," Australian Women's Team Physiotherapist, Kate Beerworth said in a Cricket Australia statement.

"She's since been assessed and it's evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short. Jess will be unavailable for the remainder of the series and will return to Brisbane to continue her rehab," Beerworth further added.

Australia are currently leading the five-match series 1-0, after clinching a thumping nine-wicket victory in the opening T20I. Jonassen bowled two overs in the match conceding just 18 runs without taking any wickets.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday, December 11.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh and Harleen Deol. (ANI)

