Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under: Steve Waugh

Berlin [Germany], Feb 16 (ANI): Former Australia captain Steve Waugh on Sunday said the home side will be favourite to win when India will tour Australia later this year to play a Test series.

Waugh also said that the day-night Test will also be part of the series as India agreed to play the pink-ball match in Australia. The series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

"Australia will be favourites because we are playing in Australia and we know the pitch as well. Day-night Test is gonna be something that India will play. I think they have agreed to play that. There are of fact that Virat Kohli taking on that challenge. If you want to be the best side in the World you gonna win away from home as much as you can," Waugh told ANI on Sunday here.

According to the Future Tour Programmes (FTP), India are scheduled to tour to Australia in November to play four Tests and three ODIs.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday confirmed that India will play a day-night Test against Australia this year and against England next year.

"Day-night Test will happen and we will make a public announcement -- the second Test against England next year. Yes, against Australia also," Ganguly said.

Commenting on the WTC points distribution system, the Australian said it is fine until the better system comes in.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.



"Unless genius comes up with a solution we are going to stick to it. It is so hard to find out a solution that fits correctly. I think right now it is pretty good maybe we can redefine that or tweak that after the first Test Championship," he said.

When asked about who do you think will play the WTC final he said, " I will know a bit more next year when India comes down to Australia. That will be the play between the best Test sides in the World. Australia will be peaking by the time, India have been peaking for last 12 months. So, it is going to be an amazing series."

Waugh applauded Australia Test skipper Tim Paine and said we need to show him more respect to him as he build the team in an odd situation.

"Why we change in the leadership, Tim Paine is doing a great job. I think we need to show him more respect. He is coming out of a tough situation and build the team up and they are playing in style and doing really well. I don't think about why we are talking about who the next captain is," Waugh said.

Waugh, is among the sportsperson who are in Berlin, to attend the 20th anniversary of Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday, February 17. (ANI)

