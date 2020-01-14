Australia win toss, opt to field first against India in first ODI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Australia won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first ODI here on Tuesday.

India are high on confidence as they recently thrashed Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, winning 2-0.

Australia too are entering the contest with a massive win over New Zealand, having whitewashed them in a three-match Test series.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

The second ODI between both teams will be played on January 17. (ANI)

