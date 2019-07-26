Australia's Alyssa Healy
Australia's Alyssa Healy

Australia women brace themselves to face English crowd

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:30 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 26 (ANI): Australia women are preparing themselves to face the English crowd, who are going to come in large numbers to support their national team during the T20I match between both the teams at Essex County Cricket Club.
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner is aware of the support that her opponents are going to get but does not want to consider the banters as personal attacks.
"I'll definitely be fielding on the boundary but I think that's a good thing. I personally don't mind it, I know it's not personal attacks, it's them going out and just having a bit of fun and yelling out some banter," Cricket.com.au quoted Gardner as saying.
Gardner also said she is excited to play in front of the English supporters.
"I'm really excited to see what the atmosphere's like, there's going to be a lot more English supporters there than any Australians but that's what's exciting as well," she said.
Alyssa Healy added that the crowd gets 'right behind them'.
"It's a really big ground for the England team - they haven't lost here so for us it's a huge occasion and we're looking forward to it. I've been a part of two teams that have come here and lost. The crowd is really supportive of the English side and get right behind them. It's a really cool place to play, you feel the crowd's right on top of you," Healy said.
Australia have already white-washed the hosts in a three-match ODI series. The one-off Test match between both ended in a draw. Therefore, after the conclusion of the ODI series and Test match, the visitors are on an 8-2 lead in the ongoing point-based multi-format Ashes.
Although Australia have already retained the Ashes, three-match T20I series is yet to be played between both the teams.
Australia will face England on July 26 for the first T20I clash. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:04 IST

Japan Open: Sindhu out from tournament, loses to Yamaguchi

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been knocked out from the Japan Open as she faced an 18-21, 15-21 defeat at the hands of Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-final clash here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:32 IST

Dhanraj Pillay bats for improving rural setup to nurture upcoming players

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Indian hockey team skipper Dhanraj Pillay has emphasised on the betterment of rural setup to find and nurture more players in the sporting circle and showed faith in current hockey team to make it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:47 IST

Last-minute call: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal on being named...

Dubai [UAE], July 26 (ANI): Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who will be leading the team in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, said naming him interim captain was a "last-minute call."

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:34 IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sports fraternity pay tribute to Indian soldiers

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Sports fraternity on Friday saluted the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices on the line of duty, on the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:04 IST

'I can't believe it': Jack Leach on his innings against Ireland

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): After playing a knock of 92 runs against Ireland in the one-off Test match, Jack Leach said he cannot believe that he went on to play such long innings while adding that the knock went a little bit longer further than he thought.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:46 IST

Japan Open: Sai Praneeth enters semi-finals

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth entered the semi-finals of the ongoing Japan Open as he defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-12, 21-15 in the quarter-final match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:18 IST

Marco Asensio pens emotional message after suffering knee injury

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): After suffering a serious knee injury, Real Madrid's midfielder Marco Asensio on Friday wrote an emotional message on Twitter thanking his fans for all their support.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:12 IST

Rakitic wants to stay with Barcelona: Iniesta

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta is certain that his former Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic wants to stay with Barcelona amid links with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Manchester United.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:07 IST

Joao Felix likely to be available for Real Madrid clash

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone said Joao Felix, who faced a hip problem during a match against Numancia, may feature in the Real Madrid clash scheduled for Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:42 IST

Arsenal confirms signing William Saliba

London [England], July 26 (ANI): England's football club Arsenal FC have confirmed signing French defender William Saliba.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:17 IST

Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden to miss remaining county season

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): English county Yorkshire's spinner Josh Poysden will miss the remainder of county season as he is suffering from a fractured skull after being hit in the nets session.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:59 IST

Lord's Test: England end Day 2 at 303/9, lead Ireland by 181 runs

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England ended Day 2 at 303/9, gaining a lead of 181 runs against Ireland in the one-off Test Match at Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Read More
iocl