Australian team celebrating after taking a wicket. (Photo/Australia Women's Cricket Team Twitter)
Australian team celebrating after taking a wicket. (Photo/Australia Women's Cricket Team Twitter)

Australia women defeat Sri Lanka by 110 runs in second ODI

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:27 IST

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Australia women defeated Sri Lanka by 110 runs in their second ODI to lead the three-match series 2-0 here at Allan Border Field on Monday.
Chasing a target of 283, Sri Lanka lost an early wicket as Chamari Atapattu (14) was grabbed by Jess Jonassen in the eighth over.
Anushka Sanjeewani and Harshitha Madavi built a 70-run partnership for the second wicket before the former was scalped by Nicola Carey.
Jonassen got hold of Dilani Manodara (7) in the 27th over. Madavi too departed after scoring 39 runs.
Shashikala Siriwardene (22) and Nilakshi de Silva (25) were the only batswomen who scored runs in the double-figure in the middle order. Sri Lanka failed to chase the target in the 50-over quota and faced a second defeat in the series.
For Australia, Jonassen clinched four wickets and Georgia Wareham bagged two.
Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a target of 283/8 in 50 overs. Both the openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes provided a solid foundation to the team and built a 116-run partnership of the first wicket.
Healy departed after scoring 69 runs as she was sent back to the pavilion by Shashikala Siriwardene. Skipper Meg Lanning joined Haynes in the middle and kept the scoreboard moving.
Lanning (45) was dismissed by Achini Kulasuriya in the 40th over while Haynes kept the momentum going.
Ellyse Perry failed to leave mark on the scoreboard and gave away her wicket for 5 runs. Haynes too departed after playing a knock of 118 runs.
For Sri Lanka, Kulasuriya bagged three wickets while Siriwardene and Sugandika Kumari claimed two wickets each.
Both the teams will now face each other at the same venue on October 9. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:14 IST

ECB appoints Chris Silverwood as men's head coach

London [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) appointed Chris Silverwood as the men's team head coach on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Australia women remain on top of ODI and T20I teams rankings

Dubai [UAE], Oct 7 (ANI): Australia's consistent performances have ensured their tight grasp on the top spots of both women's ODI and T20I rankings tables' after the annual updates carried out on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:53 IST

Sumit Nagal moves six places to achieve career-best ranking of 129

London [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal moved up six places and achieved a career-best ranking of 129 in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings issued on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:42 IST

Bacelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu plans to renovate squad

Leeds [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Spanish club FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning to reinvest money in the squad to become a 'winning generation'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:59 IST

Ashwin, Pujara, and Dhawan extend birthday wishes to Zaheer Khan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shikhar Dhawan extended their wishes to former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan who turned 41 today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:45 IST

Adelaide Strikers sign 16-year-old Darcie Brown for WBBL

Adelaide [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers on Sunday signed a three-year deal with Darcie Brown for the upcoming season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:03 IST

There are lot of games to go: Pep Guardiola after 2-0 defeat...

Leeds [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Despite facing a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves on Sunday, defending Premier League champions Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that 'there are a lot of games to go' in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:58 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol pen rap song to give tribute to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who recently became the most capped international T20I player for the country received a special tribute on Sunday from teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol after the duo prepared a rap song.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:11 IST

Sarita Devi, Nandini bow out of AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 6 (ANI): Sarita Devi (60kg) and debutant Nandini (81kg) bowed out of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday as India registered a winless day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST

Premier League: Chelsea defeat Southampton

Southampton [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Chelsea defeated Southampton 4-1 in the ongoing Premier League on Sunday here at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:05 IST

Akmal, Shehzad have my full support: Sarfaraz Ahmed

London [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): After a dismal performance against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has come out in support of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who are eyeing a comeback in the team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Rohit Sharma breaks Akram's 23-year-old record of most sixes in...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday surpassed Wasim Akram to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match.

Read More
iocl