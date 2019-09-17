Australia defeat West Indies Image Credit: Australian Women's Cricket Team Twitter
Australia defeat West Indies Image Credit: Australian Women's Cricket Team Twitter

Australia Women defeat West Indies Women by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:23 IST

Bridgetown [West Indies], Sept 17 (ANI): Australia Women defeated West Indies Women by 9 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series on Monday here at Bridgetown.
After being put in to bat first, West Indies got off to a decent start scoring 30 runs in the first five overs without losing a wicket. Opener Kyshona A Knight then got out in the sixth over scoring just six runs.
Skipper Stafanie Taylor was dismissed in the ninth over of the match, which triggered the batting collapse as West Indies started losing wickets at regular intervals.
The lone survivor of Australia bowling attack, Britney Cooper's run out added insult to the injury, as the team was found reeling at 55-3 in the 11th over.
Natasha McLean got run out without even facing the ball and Reniece Boyce registered a golden duck as trouble for the Caribbeans increased manifold.
A late onslaught by Chinelle Henry helped West Indies post a total of 97 runs in their quota of 20 overs.
Chasing 98 runs in the second T20I, Australian opener Alyssa Healy went all guns blazing on the West Indies bowling attack and scored a blistering half-century, smashing 10 boundaries during her innings.
The Aussies' skipper Meg Lanning made a clinical contribution of 22 runs as the Kangaroos registered a comfortable win in the 15th over of the second T20I.
Australia (Alyssa Healy 58, Meg Lanning 22, Afy Fletcher 1-13) defeated West Indies (Britney Cooper 39, Chinelle Henry 21*, Jess Jonassen 2-19) by nine wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:15 IST

