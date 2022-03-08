Australia women's cricket team immortalised in art at MCG

Melbourne [Australia], March 8 (ANI): The legacy of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final has been forever immortalised, as the Melbourne Cricket Club commissioned, with the support of Cricket Australia, a portrait of the world champion Australian Women's Cricket Team was unveiled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Two-time Doug Moran National Portrait Prize winning artist, Vincent Fantauzzo, Melbourne Cricket Club President Michael Happell alongside World Cup winning squad members Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Delissa Kimmince, were on hand to reveal the artwork - a 'team of the century'-style creation depicting the moment of celebration for all 16 squad members of the T20 World Cup-winning Australian team.

The artwork will be showcased on the Level 2 corridors of the Melbourne Cricket Club Members' Reserve in close proximity to the iconic Long Room, and is the first artwork to depict a Women's sporting team to be on permanent display at the MCG. It will be on display along the route of the world-famous MCG Tour, visible to the approximate 130,000 people including families and schoolchildren who undertake tours each year.



March 8, 2022, is International Women's Day and marks the two year anniversary of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final at the MCG contested between India and Australia, which saw 86,174 fans - an Australian attendance record for a standalone women's sporting event and the highest crowd figure for a women's cricket match globally.

Australian Women's Team Captain Meg Lanning said it was an honour for the side to be the first women's sporting team to be immortalised in art at the MCG.

"The ICC Women's World Cup final in 2020 was a special day and now to have a piece of artwork to remember the occasion is really exciting. Whilst we couldn't be there, having the artwork unveiled the night before International Women's Day, which will mark two years since winning the final, reminds us of what can be achieved," Lanning said in an official release.

"We hope that we can make all our fans at home proud and emulate our performance from that World Cup in 2020 while we are here in New Zealand competing for the 50 version," she added. (ANI)

