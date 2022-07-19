Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner's roles to be changed ahead of CWG 2022

Melbourne [Australia], July 19 (ANI): Australia have two matches remaining before the start of CWG 2022 and Ashleigh Gardner will be looking to fit in the role in the remaining matches.

The Australian all-rounder is working on a considerably newer role which would see her bowl in the powerplay overs, taking on more responsibility for the team. She used to bowl sometimes in the powerplay overs and took on the role against the Indian team the previous season. She embraced the role well and took the wicket of Indian batter Shafali Verma twice in the three matches.

The Australian also took on a similar role against Pakistan where she was able to scalp two wickets for the team of left-handed pair Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali.

"It's nice to be playing a different role. I generally don't bowl those powerplay overs and it's something that's been spoken about and something I'm really excited to do" said Gardner as per ESPNcricinfo.



"It's an awesome challenge. Only bowling with two fielders out is quite difficult at times. They alluded to it at the start of the series and even though my role clarity meetings that it was something I should wrap my head around," she added.

With a lot of top orders from Ireland being right-handed, Gardner returned to bowl in the middle orders. It is possible that she would be given more chances in future to bowl in the power play or middle order again.

"There's always plenty of left-handers at the top of the order as well, so that being a genuine match-up. It's just being aware of that and comfortable doing it because it is a different role, people are going harder at the top of the order and you only have the two out for protection so it's about being really clear on where you want to get hit," said Gardner.

Australia only has two matches left in the tri-series before travelling to Birmingham for the CWG 2022. Only three Australian batters had time to play in the recent matches due to the rain out and a nine wicket win. Despite that Gardner is confident about the upcoming tournament.

"If we keep our batting order the same to what we usually use I think that will be most beneficial to get those people plenty of time in the middle and then really utilise training to get the other batters a hit," she said. (ANI)

